Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.03 Million Stock Holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in Encana Corp (NYSE:ECA) (TSE:ECA) by 20.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 220,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 55,969 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Encana were worth $1,033,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howard Financial Services LTD. acquired a new stake in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Key Financial Inc acquired a new stake in Encana in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Encana in the third quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 22.9% in the fourth quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 13,731 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,563 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park National Corp OH lifted its stake in shares of Encana by 37.5% in the fourth quarter. Park National Corp OH now owns 14,329 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $67,000 after buying an additional 3,907 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.52% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ECA opened at $4.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $6.64 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.21. Encana Corp has a 52-week low of $3.70 and a 52-week high of $7.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.82. The stock has a market cap of $5.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.55, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 2.04.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on ECA shares. Barclays lowered shares of Encana from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $5.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Encana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Canaccord Genuity downgraded shares of Encana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $6.20 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Cowen downgraded shares of Encana from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Friday, January 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Encana from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $6.26.

Encana Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, production, and marketing of natural gas, oil, and natural gas liquids. It holds interests in various assets, including the Montney in northeast British Columbia and northwest Alberta; Duvernay in west central Alberta; and other upstream operations comprising Wheatland in southern Alberta, Horn River in northeast British Columbia, and Deep Panuke located in offshore Nova Scotia in Canada.

