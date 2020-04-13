Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.05 Million Holdings in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV)

Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in Valvoline Inc (NYSE:VVV) by 45.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 49,122 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 15,441 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Valvoline were worth $1,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Valvoline by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 27,045 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $579,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the period. Crabel Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Valvoline by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Crabel Capital Management LLC now owns 12,458 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $267,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares during the period. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its position in Valvoline by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 245,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,252,000 after acquiring an additional 695 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Texas Permanent School Fund grew its position in Valvoline by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 128,864 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,759,000 after acquiring an additional 775 shares during the last quarter. 92.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE VVV opened at $14.10 on Monday. Valvoline Inc has a fifty-two week low of $9.06 and a fifty-two week high of $23.90. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.09 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.25.

Valvoline (NYSE:VVV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $607.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $581.85 million. Valvoline had a negative return on equity of 110.76% and a net margin of 9.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Valvoline Inc will post 1.41 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Valvoline’s payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on VVV shares. Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Valvoline from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Valvoline from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $21.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine downgraded Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Valvoline from $20.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Valvoline presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.29.

In related news, SVP Frances E. Lockwood sold 2,500 shares of Valvoline stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total transaction of $57,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 34,679 shares in the company, valued at $797,617. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.57% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Valvoline Company Profile

Valvoline Inc manufactures and markets engine and automotive maintenance products and services. It operates through three segments: Core North America, Quick Lubes, and International. The company offers lubricants for passenger car, light duty, and heavy duty; antifreeze/coolants for original equipment manufacturers; functional and maintenance chemicals, such as brake fluids and power steering fluids, as well as specialty coatings for automotive and industrial applications comprising rust prevention and sound absorption; and oil and air filters for light-duty vehicles.

