Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.07 Million Stock Position in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) by 21.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 95,500 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 25,600 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 0.09% of NOW worth $1,073,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $11,474,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new position in NOW during the 4th quarter worth approximately $704,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in NOW by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,460,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $16,415,000 after acquiring an additional 52,091 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Finally, Man Group plc acquired a new stake in shares of NOW in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $186,000.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $5.69 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.92 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.02. NOW Inc has a 1 year low of $4.05 and a 1 year high of $15.72. The company has a market capitalization of $621.39 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.71 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 2.69 and a quick ratio of 1.52.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.06). NOW had a negative net margin of 3.29% and a positive return on equity of 2.11%. The business had revenue of $639.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $675.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.11 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that NOW Inc will post -0.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on DNOW. Zacks Investment Research raised NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. KeyCorp cut their price objective on NOW from $18.00 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. TheStreet downgraded NOW from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $9.00 price objective (down previously from $12.00) on shares of NOW in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on NOW from $12.00 to $8.25 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.38.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as applied products and applications, such as artificial lift systems, coatings, and other expendable items.

