Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.12 Million Stock Position in Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Corp (NYSE:AVY) by 65.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,540 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 15,926 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $1,117,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,103,731 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $406,031,000 after acquiring an additional 879,996 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,923,544 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $251,638,000 after acquiring an additional 5,234 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,322,541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $172,665,000 after acquiring an additional 58,613 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,087,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $142,243,000 after acquiring an additional 115,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in Avery Dennison during the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,990,000. 89.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

AVY opened at $115.03 on Monday. Avery Dennison Corp has a 1-year low of $76.96 and a 1-year high of $141.09. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $109.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $123.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a PE ratio of 17.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.30.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The industrial products company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.04. Avery Dennison had a return on equity of 51.98% and a net margin of 4.29%. The business had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.52 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Avery Dennison Corp will post 6.48 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 4th were paid a $0.58 dividend. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 3rd. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 35.15%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on AVY. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Avery Dennison from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Avery Dennison from $137.00 to $112.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Avery Dennison in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Bank of America increased their price objective on Avery Dennison from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Avery Dennison from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $126.18.

In other Avery Dennison news, Director David E. I. Pyott sold 5,027 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.72, for a total transaction of $667,183.44. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,959,257.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Lori J. Bondar acquired 500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $112.85 per share, for a total transaction of $56,425.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 14,394 shares in the company, valued at $1,624,362.90. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Avery Dennison Corporation produces and sells pressure-sensitive materials worldwide. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

