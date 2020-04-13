Franklin Resources Inc. Has $1.13 Million Stock Position in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Franklin Resources Inc. grew its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI) by 72.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,396 shares of the textile maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 32,222 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $1,134,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 21,398,663 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $317,770,000 after acquiring an additional 697,808 shares during the last quarter. Parnassus Investments CA boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 22.3% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 16,488,575 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $244,855,000 after acquiring an additional 3,009,299 shares during the last quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC now owns 15,624,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $232,022,000 after acquiring an additional 535,399 shares during the last quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Lyrical Asset Management LP now owns 14,473,401 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,930,000 after acquiring an additional 534,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Standard Life Aberdeen plc boosted its position in Hanesbrands by 7.2% during the 4th quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 10,139,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $150,563,000 after acquiring an additional 677,254 shares during the last quarter. 96.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HBI opened at $9.57 on Monday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.96 and a 1-year high of $19.10. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $10.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.92. The stock has a market cap of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 5.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.17 and a beta of 1.39.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 7th. The textile maker reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The firm had revenue of $1.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. Hanesbrands had a return on equity of 55.80% and a net margin of 8.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.48 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on HBI. ValuEngine downgraded Hanesbrands from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $22.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 price objective on shares of Hanesbrands in a report on Monday, February 10th. Raymond James began coverage on Hanesbrands in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price objective on Hanesbrands from $12.00 to $8.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hanesbrands presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.63.

Hanesbrands, Inc is a consumer goods company, which engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and sale of everyday basic innerwear and activewear apparel in the Americas, Europe, Australia and Asia Pacific. It operates through the following three segments: Innerwear, Activewear and International.

