Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.01 Million in StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd (NASDAQ:STNE) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 25,261 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,008,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of STNE. Global Retirement Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. CWM LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise bought a new position in shares of StoneCo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,000. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of StoneCo in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Finally, Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of StoneCo by 386.7% in the 4th quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 1,195 shares during the last quarter. 44.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have recently commented on STNE. HSBC raised StoneCo from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded StoneCo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. ValuEngine upgraded StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $49.00 target price on shares of StoneCo in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $40.82.

Shares of STNE stock opened at $25.14 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $31.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $36.76. StoneCo Ltd has a 12 month low of $17.72 and a 12 month high of $46.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.44, a PEG ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

StoneCo Profile

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. It offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

