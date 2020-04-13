Franklin Resources Inc. Invests $1.27 Million in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK)

Franklin Resources Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 17,814 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,270,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.37% of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of IAK. UBS Group AG grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 10,810 shares of the company’s stock valued at $771,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 5,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Canton Hathaway LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 174.3% in the 4th quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 6,946.7% in the 4th quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 1,042 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 73,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,211,000 after purchasing an additional 1,351 shares during the period.

Shares of IAK opened at $54.85 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $56.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $67.64. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 52-week low of $40.27 and a 52-week high of $75.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a $0.5062 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This is a positive change from iShares U.S. Insurance ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. This represents a $2.02 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.69%.

