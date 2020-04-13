Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its stake in shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 96,663 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 56,935 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit were worth $1,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Triangle Securities Wealth Management lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 13,938 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $179,000 after purchasing an additional 768 shares in the last quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Youngs Advisory Group Inc. now owns 12,190 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $156,000 after purchasing an additional 983 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 98.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,012 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 996 shares in the last quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 72,200 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $928,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC raised its holdings in Energy Transfer LP Unit by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 44,875 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 1,073 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.35% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director James Richard Perry purchased 120,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $4.51 per share, for a total transaction of $541,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 109,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $496,081.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Thomas E. Long purchased 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was bought at an average price of $5.29 per share, with a total value of $47,610.00. In the last quarter, insiders purchased 6,314,000 shares of company stock valued at $58,854,477. 3.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ET has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $18.00 to $6.00 in a report on Monday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $16.00 price target on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Monday, March 9th. ValuEngine cut Energy Transfer LP Unit from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. UBS Group decreased their price target on Energy Transfer LP Unit from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Energy Transfer LP Unit in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Energy Transfer LP Unit presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.15.

Shares of ET stock opened at $5.81 on Monday. Energy Transfer LP Unit has a 12-month low of $3.75 and a 12-month high of $15.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $7.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 2.06.

Energy Transfer LP Unit (NYSE:ET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The pipeline company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $13.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.47 billion. Energy Transfer LP Unit had a return on equity of 11.85% and a net margin of 6.62%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Energy Transfer LP Unit will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 7th will be given a $0.305 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 6th. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 21.00%. Energy Transfer LP Unit’s dividend payout ratio is currently 84.14%.

Energy Transfer LP Unit Company Profile

Energy Transfer LP provides energy-related services in the United States and China. The company owns and operates approximately 9,400 miles of natural gas transportation pipelines and three natural gas storage facilities in Texas; and approximately 12,200 miles of interstate natural gas pipelines. It sells natural gas to electric utilities, independent power plants, local distribution companies, industrial end-users, and other marketing companies.

