Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its position in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) by 59.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,210 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 13,251 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV were worth $1,092,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PAC. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $65,000. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 14.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 216,537 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $20,900,000 after purchasing an additional 27,958 shares during the period. Barclays PLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Tower View Investment Management & Research LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $872,000. Finally, Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 21,785 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,584,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 10.04% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Goldman Sachs Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Bradesco Corretora lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $65.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Barclays lowered Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Finally, UBS Group raised Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.12.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV stock opened at $54.56 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $3.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.83, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.25. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $79.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $104.37. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV has a 12 month low of $44.28 and a 12 month high of $135.31. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV (NYSE:PAC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The transportation company reported $1.33 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $237.84 million during the quarter. Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 33.63%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Grupo Aeroportr dl Pcfco SAB de CV will post 4.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Grupo Aeroportuario del Pacífico, SAB. de C.V. operates airports primarily in Mexico's Pacific region. It has 12 airports in Guadalajara, Puerto Vallarta, Tijuana, San Jose del Cabo, Guanajuato (Bajío), Hermosillo, Mexicali, Los Mochis, La Paz, Manzanillo, Morelia, and Aguascalientes, as well as 1 international airport in Jamaica.

