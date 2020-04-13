Franklin Resources Inc. Lowers Stake in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 60.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,629 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22,526 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $1,066,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,107 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $226,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 4,644 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares in the last quarter. Globeflex Capital L P boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Globeflex Capital L P now owns 22,797 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,661,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 400 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP lifted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Oxford Asset Management LLP now owns 39,363 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $2,869,000 after buying an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. 95.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SPR. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $74.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Bank of America lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $77.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays lowered shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $95.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.20.

Shares of NYSE SPR opened at $22.58 on Monday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $36.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $67.60. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.45, a P/E/G ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72, a current ratio of 2.64 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.69 and a 1 year high of $92.81.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). The firm had revenue of $1.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.95 billion. Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.85 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 20th were issued a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.18%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Company Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

