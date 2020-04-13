Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.14 Million Investment in Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Tripadvisor Inc (NASDAQ:TRIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 37,410 shares of the travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,137,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TRIP. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 153.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,832,184 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $86,042,000 after buying an additional 1,713,284 shares in the last quarter. Ennismore Fund Management Ltd acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $35,606,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Tripadvisor during the fourth quarter worth $34,237,000. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its stake in Tripadvisor by 282.0% during the fourth quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 1,480,925 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $44,991,000 after buying an additional 1,093,198 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Thematic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tripadvisor by 1,141.5% in the 4th quarter. Global Thematic Partners LLC now owns 557,503 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $16,936,000 after purchasing an additional 512,598 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRIP opened at $18.34 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.61, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.29. Tripadvisor Inc has a 1-year low of $13.73 and a 1-year high of $56.60. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $19.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.35.

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 12th. The travel company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $335.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $334.44 million. Tripadvisor had a return on equity of 10.27% and a net margin of 8.01%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.27 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Tripadvisor Inc will post 0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TRIP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Sunday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $27.00 to $21.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of Tripadvisor from $45.00 to $39.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Tripadvisor from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating and issued a $36.00 target price on shares of Tripadvisor in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $37.65.

In other news, CEO Stephen Kaufer acquired 44,444 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $21.73 per share, with a total value of $965,768.12. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 645,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,025,302.55. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotel and Non-Hotel. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded Websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the Website in 48 markets and 28 languages. It also manages and operates other travel media brands that provide users the comprehensive travel-planning and trip-taking resources in the travel industry, such as airfarewatchdog.com, bookingbuddy.com, cruisecritic.com, familyvacationcritic.com, flipkey.com, thefork.com, holidaywatchdog.com, housetrip.com, jetsetter.com, niumba.com, onetime.com, oyster.com, seatguru.com, smartertravel.com, tingo.com, vacationhomerentals.com, and viator.com, as well as www.bokun.io and holidaylettings.co.uk.

