Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New $1.16 Million Investment in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 7,841 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WHR. Boston Partners increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 170.4% in the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,022,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $298,352,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274,274 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $97,260,000. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 194.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 698,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,996,000 after acquiring an additional 461,178 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 72.8% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 552,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,466,000 after acquiring an additional 232,616 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hexavest Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Whirlpool in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,292,000. 99.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Gary T. Dicamillo sold 2,790 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.48, for a total transaction of $411,469.20. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,834 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $860,398.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Michael F. Johnston sold 2,946 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.23, for a total value of $454,361.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 5,294 shares in the company, valued at $816,493.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $158.00 to $94.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Whirlpool from $186.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. ValuEngine upgraded Whirlpool from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Raymond James reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Whirlpool from $129.00 to $136.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $132.63.

NYSE:WHR opened at $104.75 on Monday. Whirlpool Co. has a twelve month low of $64.00 and a twelve month high of $163.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $107.62 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $139.92. The company has a market cap of $6.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.88.

Whirlpool (NYSE:WHR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The company reported $4.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.30 by $0.61. Whirlpool had a return on equity of 26.57% and a net margin of 5.80%. The firm had revenue of $5.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.52 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $4.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 13.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Whirlpool’s payout ratio is presently 30.00%.

Whirlpool Company Profile

Whirlpool Corporation manufactures and markets home appliances and related products. It operates through four segments: North America; Europe, Middle East and Africa; Latin America; and Asia. The company's principal products include refrigerators, freezers, ice makers, and refrigerator water filters; laundry appliances and related laundry accessories; cooking appliances and other small domestic appliances; and dishwasher appliances and related accessories.

