Franklin Resources Inc. Makes New Investment in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Silvercorp Metals Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 227,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,283,000. Franklin Resources Inc. owned about 0.13% of Silvercorp Metals at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Creative Planning boosted its position in Silvercorp Metals by 9.7% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 34,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $198,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 322,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,817,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 23,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $142,000 after buying an additional 6,102 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals by 45.3% in the fourth quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 23,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,000 after buying an additional 7,186 shares during the period. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Silvercorp Metals in the third quarter valued at $112,000.

Silvercorp Metals stock opened at $3.86 on Monday. Silvercorp Metals Inc has a 52 week low of $1.50 and a 52 week high of $5.93.

Silvercorp Metals (NYSEAMERICAN:SVM) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $44.51 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $49.50 million.

Several analysts have issued reports on SVM shares. Alliance Global Partners upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.50 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Silvercorp Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th.

Silvercorp Metals

Silvercorp Metals Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and mining of precious and base metal mineral properties in China. Its flagship project is the Ying silver-lead-zinc project located in the Ying Mining District in Henan Province, China. The company was formerly known as SKN Resources Ltd.

