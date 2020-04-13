Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Holdings in MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in shares of MGIC Investment Corp. (NYSE:MTG) by 29.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,210 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 45,940 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in MGIC Investment were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Smith Asset Management Group LP raised its stake in shares of MGIC Investment by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 1,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MGIC Investment during the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC boosted its holdings in shares of MGIC Investment by 81.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,263 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,463 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MGIC Investment stock opened at $7.44 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.74. MGIC Investment Corp. has a 52 week low of $4.34 and a 52 week high of $15.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.90.

MGIC Investment (NYSE:MTG) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The insurance provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $311.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $307.10 million. MGIC Investment had a return on equity of 16.41% and a net margin of 55.50%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MGIC Investment Corp. will post 1.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other MGIC Investment news, CAO Julie K. Sperber sold 5,535 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.28, for a total transaction of $79,039.80. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,174,372.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of MGIC Investment from $16.00 to $9.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. BTIG Research reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of MGIC Investment in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Bank of America raised shares of MGIC Investment from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of MGIC Investment from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. MGIC Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.30.

MGIC Investment Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides private mortgage insurance, other mortgage credit risk management solutions, and ancillary services to lenders and government sponsored entities in the United States. The company offers primary mortgage insurance that provides mortgage default protection on individual loans, as well as covers unpaid loan principal, delinquent interest, and various expenses associated with the default and subsequent foreclosure.

