Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stake in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)

Franklin Resources Inc. reduced its position in Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) by 34.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 57,070 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,067 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Equinor ASA were worth $1,136,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. RMR Wealth Builders purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $8,790,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Equinor ASA in the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:EQNR opened at $13.25 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.55. The stock has a market cap of $44.24 billion, a PE ratio of 8.89, a P/E/G ratio of 7.94 and a beta of 1.13. Equinor ASA has a 52 week low of $8.41 and a 52 week high of $23.97.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36. The business had revenue of $15.17 billion for the quarter. Equinor ASA had a return on equity of 11.43% and a net margin of 2.88%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Equinor ASA will post 0.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on EQNR shares. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Equinor ASA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Citigroup upgraded Equinor ASA from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Equinor ASA in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. TheStreet downgraded Equinor ASA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Fearnley Fonds upgraded Equinor ASA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Equinor ASA currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

About Equinor ASA

Equinor ASA, an energy company, explores for, produces, transports, refines, and markets petroleum and petroleum-derived products, and other forms of energy in Norway and internationally. The company operates through Development & Production Norway; Development & Production Brazil; Development & Production International; Marketing, Midstream & Processing; New Energy Solutions; Technology, Projects & Drilling; Exploration; and Global Strategy & Business Development segments.

