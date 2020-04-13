Franklin Resources Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Manhattan Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:MANH) by 21.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,076 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,677 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Manhattan Associates were worth $1,681,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MANH. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 111.5% during the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 332 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Manhattan Associates in the fourth quarter worth $79,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Manhattan Associates by 14.9% in the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,976 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $158,000 after buying an additional 256 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:MANH opened at $57.75 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.35 and its 200-day moving average price is $75.18. Manhattan Associates, Inc. has a 12-month low of $35.20 and a 12-month high of $90.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.75 and a beta of 1.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Manhattan Associates (NASDAQ:MANH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.09. Manhattan Associates had a return on equity of 58.03% and a net margin of 13.88%. The firm had revenue of $152.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.58 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.46 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Manhattan Associates, Inc. will post 1.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Manhattan Associates in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. TheStreet downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Benchmark raised their price target on Manhattan Associates from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. BidaskClub downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Manhattan Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 25th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Manhattan Associates presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.00.

Manhattan Associates, Inc develops, sells, deploys, services, and maintains software solutions to manage supply chains, inventory, and omni-channel operations for retailers, wholesalers, manufacturers, logistics providers, and other organizations. The company offers Manhattan SCALE, a portfolio of logistics execution solutions that provide trading partner management, yard management, optimization, warehouse management, and transportation execution services; and Manhattan Active, a set of enterprise and store omni-channel solutions.

