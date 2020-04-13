Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 120,859 Shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Neuronetics Inc (NASDAQ:STIM) by 29.1% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 294,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 120,859 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. owned 1.58% of Neuronetics worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 213,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $956,000 after purchasing an additional 7,055 shares in the last quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 331.4% during the fourth quarter. Alambic Investment Management L.P. now owns 207,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $930,000 after purchasing an additional 159,116 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 832.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 168,694 shares of the company’s stock worth $757,000 after purchasing an additional 150,600 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Neuronetics by 13.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 144,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $650,000 after purchasing an additional 17,095 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Neuronetics during the fourth quarter worth $646,000. 70.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Stephen Furlong bought 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.00 per share, with a total value of $50,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 274,184 shares in the company, valued at approximately $548,368. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 45,000 shares of company stock worth $93,600. Corporate insiders own 12.00% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:STIM opened at $1.96 on Monday. Neuronetics Inc has a one year low of $1.25 and a one year high of $17.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 3.09 and a current ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $36.59 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $4.75.

Neuronetics (NASDAQ:STIM) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.41) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.03. Neuronetics had a negative net margin of 46.35% and a negative return on equity of 51.08%. The business had revenue of $17.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.00 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Neuronetics Inc will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on STIM. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $11.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $14.00 to $6.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Canaccord Genuity dropped their price objective on shares of Neuronetics from $7.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neuronetics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Saturday, March 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.75.

Neuronetics, Inc, a commercial stage medical technology company, designs, develops, and markets products for patients with psychiatric disorders in the United States, Japan, and internationally. The company offers NeuroStar Advanced Therapy System, a non-invasive and non-systemic office-based treatment to treat adult patients with major depressive disorder.

