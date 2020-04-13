Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 17,495 Shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG) by 32.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,215 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,495 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Shinhan Financial Group were worth $1,417,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.1% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $88,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC bought a new position in Shinhan Financial Group in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,200,000. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 31,004 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,085,000 after acquiring an additional 298 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 44,207 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,683,000 after acquiring an additional 5,240 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Shinhan Financial Group by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 51,093 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,945,000 after acquiring an additional 7,773 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Shinhan Financial Group alerts:

Shares of Shinhan Financial Group stock opened at $23.42 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $11.02 billion, a PE ratio of 2.43, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.98. Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. has a 52 week low of $17.09 and a 52 week high of $40.59. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.15 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.11. The company has a quick ratio of 1.08, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80.

SHG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. ValuEngine downgraded Shinhan Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Shinhan Financial Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $23.00.

Shinhan Financial Group Company Profile

Shinhan Financial Group Co, Ltd. provides financial products and services in South Korea and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Banking, Credit Cards, Securities, Life Insurance, and Others. It offers retail banking services, including mortgage and home equity, and retail lending; demand, savings, and fixed deposit-taking; checking accounts; electronic banking and automatic teller machines (ATM); and bill paying, payroll and check-cashing, currency exchange, and wire fund transfer services.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shinhan Financial Group Co., Ltd. (NYSE:SHG).

Receive News & Ratings for Shinhan Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shinhan Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.