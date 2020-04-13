Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 18,100 Shares of Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Alcoa Corp (NYSE:AA) by 22.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 63,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 18,100 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Alcoa were worth $1,355,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AA. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in shares of Alcoa by 50.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 9,724,484 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $209,174,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,822 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc bought a new position in shares of Alcoa in the 4th quarter worth approximately $16,310,000. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 136.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,048,586 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $29,528,000 after buying an additional 605,094 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 332.7% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 349,120 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,510,000 after buying an additional 499,120 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Alcoa by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,802,828 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $81,799,000 after buying an additional 494,413 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:AA opened at $7.41 on Monday. Alcoa Corp has a 1 year low of $5.16 and a 1 year high of $29.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $9.33 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 1.38.

Alcoa (NYSE:AA) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The industrial products company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.09). Alcoa had a negative net margin of 10.78% and a negative return on equity of 2.81%. The business had revenue of $2.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.49 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.66 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 27.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Alcoa Corp will post -1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. B. Riley downgraded Alcoa from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $21.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Alcoa from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Alcoa from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Alcoa from $19.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Alcoa Corporation produces and sells bauxite, alumina, and aluminum products in the United States, Spain, Australia, Brazil, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through Bauxite, Alumina, and Aluminum segments. It engages in bauxite mining operations; and processes bauxite into alumina and sells bauxite to customers who process it into industrial chemical products.

