Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 1,949 Shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Franklin Resources Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI) by 15.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,381 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 1,949 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Acuity Brands were worth $1,433,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 22.5% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 210,570 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,058,000 after purchasing an additional 38,691 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $65,559,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,606,000. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Acuity Brands by 18.6% during the fourth quarter. GW Henssler & Associates Ltd. now owns 3,438 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $474,000 after purchasing an additional 538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ironwood Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.06% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:AYI opened at $92.14 on Monday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $67.46 and a 12 month high of $147.44. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $93.05 and a 200-day simple moving average of $118.73. The company has a current ratio of 2.29, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $3.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.88, a PEG ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.58.

Acuity Brands (NYSE:AYI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 2nd. The electronics maker reported $1.84 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by ($0.06). Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 17.18% and a net margin of 8.43%. The company had revenue of $842.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $805.18 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 6.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 17th will be paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 16th. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is currently 5.78%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $114.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Roth Capital lowered their target price on shares of Acuity Brands from $100.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $110.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Acuity Brands from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Acuity Brands has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.00.

About Acuity Brands

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions and services for commercial, institutional, industrial, infrastructure, and residential applications in North America and internationally. The company offers lighting and control products and solutions, including recessed, surface, and suspended lighting; down, decorative, emergency and exit, track, day, special-use, street and roadway, parking garage, underwater, area pedestrian, flood, decorative site, and landscape lighting; occupancy sensors; photo controls; relay panels; architectural dimming panels; and integrated lighting controls systems.

