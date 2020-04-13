Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 25,661 Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) by 32.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,796 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 25,661 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in KKR & Co Inc were worth $1,569,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KKR. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 24.2% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,149,839 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $354,411,000 after purchasing an additional 2,366,210 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 67.9% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,399,721 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $157,511,000 after purchasing an additional 2,183,777 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in KKR & Co Inc during the 4th quarter worth approximately $53,489,000. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 10,032,479 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $292,647,000 after buying an additional 1,051,671 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in KKR & Co Inc by 3.9% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 21,589,572 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $629,767,000 after buying an additional 803,461 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 77.92% of the company’s stock.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of KKR & Co Inc stock opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The company has a market cap of $14.12 billion, a PE ratio of 15.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.68. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $25.59 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.48. KKR & Co Inc has a 52 week low of $15.55 and a 52 week high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a return on equity of 4.24% and a net margin of 47.50%. KKR & Co Inc’s revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 1.75 EPS for the current year.

KKR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded KKR & Co Inc from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price target (up from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Barclays raised KKR & Co Inc from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on KKR & Co Inc in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.23.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, major shareholder Phorm Investors L.P. Kkr purchased 1,250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.00 per share, with a total value of $5,000,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Featured Article: Average Daily Trade Volume – What It Means In Stock Trading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR).

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.