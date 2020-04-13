Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 5,383 Shares of Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lowered its position in Marriott International Inc (NASDAQ:MAR) by 33.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,585 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,383 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $1,602,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ironvine Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 2,444.4% during the 4th quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Atlas Private Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Marriott International during the 4th quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Princeton Global Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Marriott International by 90.6% during the 4th quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. 61.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International stock opened at $81.31 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.43, a current ratio of 0.47 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Marriott International Inc has a 1-year low of $46.56 and a 1-year high of $153.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50-day moving average is $96.94 and its 200 day moving average is $127.32.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.11. Marriott International had a net margin of 6.07% and a return on equity of 181.84%. The company had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.52 billion. Research analysts anticipate that Marriott International Inc will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 27th. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.00%.

Several research analysts have commented on MAR shares. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $136.00 to $77.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Nomura dropped their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $170.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, March 13th. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on shares of Marriott International in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of Marriott International from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $148.00 to $97.00 in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Cfra decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $132.00 to $125.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $120.53.

Marriott International, Inc operates, franchises, and licenses hotel, residential, and timeshare properties worldwide. The company operates through North American Full-Service, North American Limited-Service, and Asia Pacific segments. It operates its properties under the JW Marriott, The Ritz-Carlton, Ritz-Carlton Reserve, W Hotels, The Luxury Collection, St.

