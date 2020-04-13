Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,809 Shares of AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO)

Franklin Resources Inc. decreased its position in AGCO Co. (NYSE:AGCO) by 27.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 20,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,809 shares during the quarter. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in AGCO were worth $1,605,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of AGCO by 5.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,809 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $249,811,000 after buying an additional 180,919 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its position in AGCO by 5.7% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,641,672 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $126,819,000 after purchasing an additional 87,873 shares during the period. Maverick Capital Ltd. boosted its position in AGCO by 19.4% during the fourth quarter. Maverick Capital Ltd. now owns 783,615 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $60,534,000 after purchasing an additional 127,294 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in AGCO during the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,835,000. Finally, Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. boosted its position in AGCO by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 680,351 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,557,000 after purchasing an additional 68,517 shares during the period. 81.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AGCO alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on AGCO shares. Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on AGCO from $70.00 to $55.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on AGCO from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Stephens decreased their target price on AGCO from $88.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 7th. UBS Group cut their price target on AGCO from $79.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on AGCO from $75.00 to $54.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 30th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.93.

Shares of NYSE:AGCO opened at $52.10 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $53.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $69.75. AGCO Co. has a fifty-two week low of $35.33 and a fifty-two week high of $81.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

AGCO (NYSE:AGCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.55 by ($0.61). AGCO had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 11.31%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.31 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that AGCO Co. will post 3.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th were issued a dividend of $0.16 per share. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 13th. AGCO’s payout ratio is presently 14.41%.

AGCO Profile

AGCO Corporation manufactures and distributes agricultural equipment and related replacement parts worldwide. The company offers high horsepower tractors for larger farms, primarily for row crop production; utility tractors for small- and medium-sized farms, as well as for dairy, livestock, orchards, and vineyards; and compact tractors for small farms, specialty agricultural industries, landscaping, and residential uses.

Read More: Back-End Load

Receive News & Ratings for AGCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AGCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.