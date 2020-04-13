Franklin Resources Inc. Sells 7,953 Shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Franklin Resources Inc. lessened its holdings in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) by 19.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 32,353 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,953 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc.’s holdings in Bruker were worth $1,649,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Bruker in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Bruker by 202.6% during the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,413 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $62,000 after purchasing an additional 946 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Bruker during the fourth quarter valued at about $72,000. Institutional investors own 69.39% of the company’s stock.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker stock opened at $36.80 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $46.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 2.78. The stock has a market cap of $5.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.44, a PEG ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.48. Bruker Co. has a fifty-two week low of $30.78 and a fifty-two week high of $54.49.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 9th were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 6th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.43%. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.19%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Barclays upgraded Bruker from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $52.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 26th. Wolfe Research downgraded Bruker from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Bruker from $60.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, March 30th. BidaskClub downgraded Bruker from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on Bruker from $52.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Bruker currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Bruker Company Profile

Bruker Corporation manufactures and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Bruker Scientific Instruments, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies. It offers life science tools based on magnetic resonance technology; life science mass spectrometry and ion mobility spectrometry solutions; infrared spectroscopy and radiological/nuclear detectors for chemical, biological, radiological, nuclear, and explosive detection in emergency response, homeland security, and defense applications; and research, analytical, and process analysis instruments and solutions based on infrared and Raman molecular spectroscopy technologies.

Recommended Story: Special Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BRKR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR).

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.