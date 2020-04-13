Franklin Resources Inc. Takes Position in Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS)

Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Masco Corp (NYSE:MAS) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 32,539 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,562,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,765,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 139,046 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after purchasing an additional 8,603 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Masco during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $16,213,000. LMR Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Masco by 33.2% during the fourth quarter. LMR Partners LLP now owns 22,215 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,066,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Masco by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,427,230 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $212,030,000 after acquiring an additional 161,342 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE MAS opened at $40.37 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $38.21 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.13. The stock has a market cap of $10.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.46, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.46. Masco Corp has a 12-month low of $27.04 and a 12-month high of $50.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 120.48.

Masco (NYSE:MAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The construction company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.01. Masco had a net margin of 12.03% and a return on equity of 3,655.00%. The business had revenue of $1.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.64 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Masco Corp will post 2.36 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 11th. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.135 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.34%. Masco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.00%.

In related news, insider Joseph B. Gross sold 25,328 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.85, for a total transaction of $1,186,616.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 61,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,892,612.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO John G. Sznewajs sold 41,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.17, for a total transaction of $2,031,311.04. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 246,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,106,293.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 149,264 shares of company stock valued at $7,183,880. 1.23% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Argus restated a “reduce” rating and issued a $54.00 target price on shares of Masco in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays upgraded shares of Masco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $48.00 to $42.00 in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Nomura lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $48.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Masco from $55.00 to $48.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Masco from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $45.00.

Masco Profile

Masco Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes home improvement and building products worldwide. The company's Plumbing Products segment offers faucets, showerheads, handheld showers, valves, bath hardware and accessories, bathing units, shower bases and enclosures, toilets, acrylic tubs, shower trays, spas, exercise pools, fitness systems, and other non-decorative plumbing products; brass, copper, and composite plumbing system components; and thermoplastic extrusions, extruded plastic profiles, and specialized fabrications.

