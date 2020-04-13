Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $64.99 Million

Analysts expect Franklin Street Properties Corp. (NASDAQ:FSP) to announce $64.99 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Franklin Street Properties’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $62.10 million and the highest is $68.56 million. Franklin Street Properties posted sales of $64.72 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 0.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Franklin Street Properties will report full year sales of $259.55 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $241.86 million to $275.95 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $268.13 million, with estimates ranging from $249.67 million to $281.36 million. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Franklin Street Properties.

Separately, BidaskClub raised Franklin Street Properties from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th.

FSP opened at $6.22 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $6.05 and its 200-day moving average is $7.79. Franklin Street Properties has a twelve month low of $3.79 and a twelve month high of $8.97.

Franklin Street Properties Corp., based in Wakefield, Massachusetts, is focused on investing in institutional-quality office properties in the U.S. FSP's strategy is to invest in select urban infill and central business district (CBD) properties, with primary emphasis on our five core markets of Atlanta, Dallas, Denver, Houston, and Minneapolis.

