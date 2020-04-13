Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Frontdoor Inc (NASDAQ:FTDR) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the thirteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and seven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $47.95.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on FTDR shares. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 target price (down previously from $53.00) on shares of Frontdoor in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. BidaskClub downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Frontdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Frontdoor from $56.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $55.00 price target on shares of Frontdoor in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

In other Frontdoor news, Director Peter L. Cella purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $34.78 per share, for a total transaction of $173,900.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 8,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $301,229.58. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Delta Asset Management LLC TN purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $47,000. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $48,000. Aigen Investment Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Frontdoor during the 4th quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 327.6% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,240 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.58% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $36.18 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average price is $44.52. Frontdoor has a 1-year low of $30.06 and a 1-year high of $53.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.21.

Frontdoor (NASDAQ:FTDR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.07. Frontdoor had a negative return on equity of 63.76% and a net margin of 11.20%. The company had revenue of $300.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.16 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.23 earnings per share. Frontdoor’s quarterly revenue was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Frontdoor will post 1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

About Frontdoor

frontdoor, inc. provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of components of up to 21 household systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as central heating, ventilation and air conditioning systems.

