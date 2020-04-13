Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Fuchs Petrolub SE (FRA:FPE) has been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is €35.08 ($40.79).

A number of research firms have commented on FPE. Deutsche Bank set a €36.50 ($42.44) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Independent Research set a €35.00 ($40.70) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Fuchs Petrolub in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Warburg Research set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Nord/LB set a €36.00 ($41.86) target price on shares of Fuchs Petrolub and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday.

Get Fuchs Petrolub alerts:

Shares of FPE opened at €31.95 ($37.15) on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of €30.37 and a 200 day moving average of €35.12. Fuchs Petrolub has a twelve month low of €37.40 ($43.49) and a twelve month high of €44.80 ($52.09).

Fuchs Petrolub Company Profile

Fuchs Petrolub SE develops, produces, and sells lubricants and related specialties worldwide. It offers engine and gear oils, central hydraulic oils, greases, shock absorber fluids, biodegradable lubricants; brake fluids and radiator antifreeze products; multi-purpose/long-life, wheel bearing, food grade, and biodegradable greases; greases for plain and roller bearings, extreme temperatures, rail vehicles, machine tools, and central lubricating systems; gear boxes; and assembly pastes and greases in spray cans; slide way, heat transfer, hydraulic, refrigerator, compressor, machine, textile machine, transformer, turbine, and cylinder oils; and biodegradable and adhesive lubricants.

Featured Story: How is a buy-side analyst different from a sell-side analyst?

Receive News & Ratings for Fuchs Petrolub Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fuchs Petrolub and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.