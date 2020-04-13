Fusion Price Tops $0.11 on Exchanges (FSN)

Fusion (CURRENCY:FSN) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM ET on April 13th. One Fusion token can currently be bought for about $0.11 or 0.00001614 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Cobinhood, Bibox, IDEX and Ethfinex. Fusion has a total market capitalization of $3.83 million and $22.78 million worth of Fusion was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Fusion has traded 14.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DAO.Casino (BET) traded 8.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0188 or 0.00000280 BTC.

RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,716.46 or 0.99911289 BTC.

Manna (MANNA) traded down 27.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Joulecoin (XJO) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000081 BTC.

Tigercoin (TGC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000038 BTC.

PitisCoin (PTS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

C-Bit (XCT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Save and Gain (SANDG) traded up 47.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

CaliphCoin (CALC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011751 BTC.

Fusion Token Profile

FSN is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 20th, 2018. Fusion’s total supply is 57,344,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,314,807 tokens. The official website for Fusion is fusion.org. The Reddit community for Fusion is /r/FusionFoundation and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Fusion’s official Twitter account is @FusionFSN and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Fusion is medium.com/@fusionprotocol.

Fusion Token Trading

Fusion can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Ethfinex, Hotbit, Liquid, Cobinhood, Bibox and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Fusion directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Fusion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Fusion using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

