FYDcoin (FYD) Price Hits $0.0030 on Exchanges

FYDcoin (CURRENCY:FYD) traded down 0.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. FYDcoin has a total market capitalization of $1.33 million and approximately $2,499.00 worth of FYDcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, FYDcoin has traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar. One FYDcoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0030 or 0.00000044 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Axe (AXE) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00004081 BTC.

Purex (PUREX) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00001277 BTC.

ImageCoin (IMG) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0604 or 0.00000888 BTC.

1X2 COIN (1X2) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0805 or 0.00001184 BTC.

United Crypto Community (UCOM) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0863 or 0.00001350 BTC.

HUZU (HUZU) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0407 or 0.00000352 BTC.

AceD (ACED) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Bank Coin (BANK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000121 BTC.

SteepCoin (STEEP) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Netrum (NTR) traded 14.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000105 BTC.

About FYDcoin

FYDcoin (CRYPTO:FYD) is a coin. Its genesis date was March 25th, 2019. FYDcoin’s total supply is 460,668,302 coins and its circulating supply is 444,036,442 coins. The official website for FYDcoin is www.fydcoin.com. The official message board for FYDcoin is medium.com/@fydcoin.

FYDcoin Coin Trading

FYDcoin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FYDcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade FYDcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase FYDcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

