GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG) Earns “Hold” Rating from Royal Bank of Canada

GALAPAGOS NV/S (NASDAQ:GLPG)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by stock analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $155.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective suggests a potential downside of 24.95% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Citigroup lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $213.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group lowered shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $232.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $298.00 price target (up from $188.00) on shares of GALAPAGOS NV/S in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $225.00.

NASDAQ GLPG opened at $206.52 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 10.26 and a quick ratio of 10.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.41 and a beta of 1.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $198.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $198.27. GALAPAGOS NV/S has a 52-week low of $110.92 and a 52-week high of $274.03.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. FNY Investment Advisers LLC grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 768 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $158,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 4.6% during the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,212 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 1,431 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $296,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 23.8% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,023 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Inc. grew its holdings in GALAPAGOS NV/S by 6.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 11.67% of the company’s stock.

GALAPAGOS NV/S Company Profile

Galapagos NV, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel medicines. Its clinical stage programs include filgotinib, which is in Phase III clinical trials for the treatment of rheumatoid arthritis and Crohn's disease, Phase 2/3 trials for ulcerative colitis, and Phase II trials for multiple additional indications; GLPG1690, an autotaxin inhibitor, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis; GLPG1972 that completed Phase 1b clinical trial for the treatment of osteoarthritis; and MOR106, which is in Phase II trials for atopic dermatitis patients.

