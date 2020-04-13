Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties Inc (NASDAQ:GLPI) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the twelve analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.38.

Several research firms recently weighed in on GLPI. Zacks Investment Research raised Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, March 20th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH raised their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $47.00 to $51.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Gaming and Leisure Properties from $52.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 30th. Deutsche Bank began coverage on Gaming and Leisure Properties in a report on Sunday, March 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Gaming and Leisure Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd.

In other Gaming and Leisure Properties news, Director E Scott Urdang acquired 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $39.19 per share, with a total value of $195,950.00. Also, Director Earl C. Shanks acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.80 per share, for a total transaction of $148,000.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 27,500 shares of company stock worth $761,300 and have sold 15,000 shares worth $705,000. 6.05% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its stake in shares of Gaming and Leisure Properties by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 5,740,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $247,136,000 after purchasing an additional 292,233 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 11.4% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,700,018 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,386,000 after buying an additional 583,470 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,592,910 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $175,633,000 after buying an additional 13,179 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,154,360 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $135,791,000 after buying an additional 219,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AJO LP increased its position in Gaming and Leisure Properties by 52.7% in the 4th quarter. AJO LP now owns 2,554,191 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $109,957,000 after buying an additional 880,966 shares in the last quarter. 88.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GLPI opened at $28.44 on Monday. Gaming and Leisure Properties has a 52-week low of $13.04 and a 52-week high of $50.99. The business’s fifty day moving average is $33.50 and its 200-day moving average is $40.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.85, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a current ratio of 4.04. The firm has a market cap of $6.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a PEG ratio of 0.52 and a beta of 1.04.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th were issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 9.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 5th. Gaming and Leisure Properties’s payout ratio is presently 81.40%.

About Gaming and Leisure Properties

GLPI is engaged in the business of acquiring, financing, and owning real estate property to be leased to gaming operators in triple-net lease arrangements, pursuant to which the tenant is responsible for all facility maintenance, insurance required in connection with the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties, taxes levied on or with respect to the leased properties and all utilities and other services necessary or appropriate for the leased properties and the business conducted on the leased properties.

