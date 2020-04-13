Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Gap Inc (NYSE:GPS) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the twenty-two ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation and thirteen have issued a hold recommendation on the company. The average 12-month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

A number of analysts have weighed in on GPS shares. B. Riley decreased their price target on GAP from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 26th. ValuEngine upgraded GAP from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Bank of America restated a “sell” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of GAP in a research note on Friday, January 17th. MKM Partners reduced their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on GAP from $19.00 to $12.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 13th.

Get GAP alerts:

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC boosted its stake in GAP by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Clifford Swan Investment Counsel LLC now owns 131,093 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $923,000 after purchasing an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 361.9% during the 1st quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 130,780 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $921,000 after buying an additional 102,469 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its position in shares of GAP by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 36,592 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $257,000 after buying an additional 1,623 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its position in shares of GAP by 50.3% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,287 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of GAP during the 4th quarter worth approximately $63,059,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of GAP stock opened at $9.09 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.04. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.69. GAP has a 1-year low of $5.26 and a 1-year high of $26.85. The company has a market cap of $3.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.88, a PEG ratio of 0.66 and a beta of 1.44.

GAP (NYSE:GPS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The apparel retailer reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. GAP had a return on equity of 21.04% and a net margin of 2.14%. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.56 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.72 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that GAP will post 1.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.2425 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th.

GAP Company Profile

The Gap, Inc operates as an apparel retail company worldwide. The company offers apparel, accessories, and personal care products for men, women, and children under the Old Navy, Gap, Banana Republic, Athleta, Intermix, and Hill City brands. Its products include denim, tees, button-downs, khakis, and other products; and fitness and lifestyle products for use in yoga, training, sports, travel, and everyday activities to women and girls.

Featured Article: S&P 500 Index

Receive News & Ratings for GAP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GAP and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.