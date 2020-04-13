GCN Coin (GCN) One Day Volume Hits $4.00

GCN Coin (CURRENCY:GCN) traded up 30% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One GCN Coin coin can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including $33.94, $51.55, $18.94 and $50.98. In the last seven days, GCN Coin has traded down 19.6% against the US dollar. GCN Coin has a total market capitalization of $63,133.64 and $4.00 worth of GCN Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $40.72 or 0.00599145 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00014979 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0558 or 0.00000821 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000038 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00008520 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00002511 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0190 or 0.00000279 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000001 BTC.

GCN Coin Coin Profile

GCN is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on June 25th, 2014. GCN Coin’s total supply is 172,076,810,000 coins. The official website for GCN Coin is gcn.zone. GCN Coin’s official Twitter account is @GCNcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. GCN Coin’s official message board is gcn-coin.proboards.com.

Buying and Selling GCN Coin

GCN Coin can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $32.15, $10.39, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $5.60, $18.94, $24.43, $24.68, $13.77, $20.33 and $7.50. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GCN Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire GCN Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GCN Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

