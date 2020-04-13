Genaro Network Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $271,711.00 (GNX)

Genaro Network (CURRENCY:GNX) traded 9.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM ET on April 13th. Genaro Network has a market cap of $1.79 million and $271,711.00 worth of Genaro Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Genaro Network token can currently be bought for $0.0069 or 0.00000102 BTC on major exchanges including OKEx, HitBTC, BigONE and DigiFinex. During the last week, Genaro Network has traded 14.2% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Genaro Network alerts:

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.63 or 0.00053580 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0490 or 0.00000724 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $296.18 or 0.04374474 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.56 or 0.00067410 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.53 or 0.00037405 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014737 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00005566 BTC.

Baer Chain (BRC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.64 or 0.00009493 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003463 BTC.

Genaro Network Profile

Genaro Network (GNX) is a token. It launched on September 28th, 2017. Genaro Network’s total supply is 650,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 257,547,704 tokens. The Reddit community for Genaro Network is /r/GenaroNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Genaro Network is medium.com/genaro-network. Genaro Network’s official website is genaro.network. Genaro Network’s official Twitter account is @GenaroNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genaro Network

Genaro Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DigiFinex, Allcoin, Huobi, CoinMex, Bibox, HitBTC, Gate.io, BigONE and OKEx. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genaro Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Genaro Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Genaro Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Genaro Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Genaro Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.