Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Generac Holdings Inc. (NYSE:GNRC) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Buy” from the nine brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $106.71.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GNRC. Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Generac from $113.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Generac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $113.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Generac from $125.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $125.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, William Blair upgraded shares of Generac from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th.

GNRC stock traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $99.52. The stock had a trading volume of 55,134 shares, compared to its average volume of 849,682. The firm has a market cap of $6.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Generac has a 1-year low of $53.30 and a 1-year high of $118.86. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $99.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $96.83.

Generac (NYSE:GNRC) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. Generac had a net margin of 11.43% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The company had revenue of $590.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.42 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Generac will post 4.58 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Aaron Jagdfeld sold 5,000 shares of Generac stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.32, for a total transaction of $521,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 692,877 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $72,280,928.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,478,950. Corporate insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GNRC. Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in shares of Generac in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $14,933,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Generac in the third quarter valued at $1,027,000. Artemis Investment Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $6,203,000. Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in Generac during the fourth quarter valued at $251,000. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in Generac by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 4,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $429,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 95.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Generac Company Profile

Generac Holdings Inc designs, manufactures, and sells power generation equipment and other power products for the residential, light commercial, and industrial markets worldwide. The company offers engines, alternators, transfer switches, and other components fueled by natural gas, liquid propane, gasoline, diesel, and bi-fuel.

