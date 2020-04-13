General Dynamics Target of Unusually High Options Trading (NYSE:GD)

General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Traders purchased 10,815 call options on the stock. This represents an increase of approximately 250% compared to the average volume of 3,090 call options.

Shares of NYSE GD traded down $3.54 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $137.47. 676,481 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,453,713. General Dynamics has a twelve month low of $100.55 and a twelve month high of $193.76. The company has a quick ratio of 0.80, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $145.65 and its 200-day simple moving average is $172.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.48, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 1.18.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aerospace company reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.07. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.85% and a return on equity of 26.70%. The company had revenue of $10.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $3.07 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Dynamics will post 12.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be given a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 36.73%.

General Dynamics declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Wednesday, March 4th that permits the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization permits the aerospace company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GD shares. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $175.00 to $146.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price target on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $210.00 to $225.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and set a $215.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of General Dynamics from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. General Dynamics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $203.36.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 2.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,016,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,942,802,000 after purchasing an additional 230,550 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec grew its position in shares of General Dynamics by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 3,857,497 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $680,270,000 after buying an additional 101,200 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in General Dynamics by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 3,805,238 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $671,054,000 after buying an additional 29,534 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Dynamics by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,239,427 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $569,943,000 after purchasing an additional 106,411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the fourth quarter worth about $430,864,000. 86.23% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

General Dynamics Company Profile

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates in five segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, Mission Systems, and Marine Systems. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and supports business-jet aircraft; and offers business-aviation services, including maintenance, fixed-base operation, government fleet, aircraft management, charter, and staffing services, as well as integrated aviation solutions.

