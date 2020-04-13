Genesis Vision (GVT) Reaches Market Cap of $3.09 Million

Genesis Vision (CURRENCY:GVT) traded down 3.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on April 13th. One Genesis Vision token can now be purchased for $0.70 or 0.00010321 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, Hotbit, Kucoin and HitBTC. Genesis Vision has a total market capitalization of $3.09 million and $214,355.00 worth of Genesis Vision was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Genesis Vision has traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002758 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014758 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $186.21 or 0.02750241 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00215806 BTC.

Innovative Bioresearch Classic (INNBCL) traded down 56.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

TAGZ5 (TAGZ5) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00052405 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.35 or 0.00049510 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0478 or 0.00000706 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0123 or 0.00000182 BTC.

About Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision was first traded on September 2nd, 2017. Genesis Vision’s total supply is 4,436,644 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,426,883 tokens. Genesis Vision’s official website is genesis.vision. The Reddit community for Genesis Vision is /r/genesisvision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Genesis Vision’s official Twitter account is @genesis_vision and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Genesis Vision

Genesis Vision can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Ovis, IDEX, Kucoin, Hotbit, Binance and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Genesis Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Genesis Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Genesis Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

