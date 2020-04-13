Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Genocea Biosciences Inc (NASDAQ:GNCA) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the six research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $6.42.

GNCA has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $2.25 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. ValuEngine raised shares of Genocea Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 3rd.

Shares of NASDAQ GNCA opened at $1.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.62, a current ratio of 6.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $1.10 and a 1-year high of $11.28. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.24.

Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.34) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.05. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Genocea Biosciences will post -1.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GNCA. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new position in Genocea Biosciences in the 4th quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 275,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $569,000 after acquiring an additional 22,000 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Genocea Biosciences by 37.4% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 279,511 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $579,000 after acquiring an additional 76,149 shares during the period. 53.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Genocea Biosciences Company Profile

Genocea Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops novel cancer vaccines. The company uses its proprietary discovery platform, ATLAS, to recall a patient's pre-existing CD4+ and CD8+ T cell immune responses to tumor to identify antigens for inclusion in vaccines that are designed to act through T cell (or cellular) immune responses.

