Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) Shares Sold by Nuveen Asset Management LLC

Nuveen Asset Management LLC decreased its position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 12.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 666,282 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 92,578 shares during the quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC owned about 0.27% of Gentex worth $19,308,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Gentex in the 4th quarter valued at about $85,726,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Gentex by 34.5% during the 4th quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 9,149 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 2,349 shares during the last quarter. Pearl River Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $310,000. Brooktree Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $70,000. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Gentex during the 4th quarter valued at about $16,050,000. 83.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GNTX opened at $23.90 on Monday. Gentex Co. has a fifty-two week low of $19.48 and a fifty-two week high of $31.27. The business has a 50-day moving average of $24.67 and a 200-day moving average of $27.77. The company has a market capitalization of $5.90 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. Gentex had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 22.85%. The company had revenue of $443.84 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $445.94 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.01%. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

In other news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total transaction of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 33,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GNTX. BidaskClub cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 24th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. ValuEngine upgraded Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Cfra upped their price target on Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.80.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

