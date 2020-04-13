Geode Capital Management LLC Buys 16,128 Shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) by 2.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 697,269 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 16,128 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.30% of ServisFirst Bancshares worth $26,273,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SFBS. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 117.1% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 843,686 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,789,000 after purchasing an additional 455,143 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 10.1% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 657,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $24,780,000 after purchasing an additional 60,298 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 286,799 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,807,000 after buying an additional 4,659 shares during the period. Welch Group LLC increased its position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares by 17.1% in the 4th quarter. Welch Group LLC now owns 278,057 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,477,000 after buying an additional 40,590 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in ServisFirst Bancshares by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,589 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,599,000 after buying an additional 8,171 shares during the period. 49.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get ServisFirst Bancshares alerts:

SFBS opened at $32.91 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.76 and a 12 month high of $40.90. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.11.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The financial services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.68 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $82.83 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.46 million. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 18.63% and a net margin of 35.98%. On average, equities research analysts predict that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 1st were given a $0.175 dividend. This represents a $0.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 31st. ServisFirst Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.55%.

SFBS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. ValuEngine upgraded ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of ServisFirst Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 31st.

In other ServisFirst Bancshares news, CEO Rex D. Mckinney purchased 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.27 per share, for a total transaction of $40,905.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 50,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,370,753.82. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irma Loya Tuder purchased 5,172 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $28.95 per share, for a total transaction of $149,729.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,751 shares in the company, valued at $861,291.45. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 10.47% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares Profile

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for ServisFirst Bank that provides banking services to individual and corporate customers in the United States. It offers demand, time, savings, and other deposits; checking, money market, and IRA accounts; and certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial lending products, such as seasonal loans, bridge loans, and term loans for working capital, expansion of the business, or acquisition of property, plant, and equipment, as well as commercial lines of credit; commercial real estate loans, construction and development loans, and residential real estate loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity loans, vehicle financing, loans secured by deposits, and secured and unsecured personal loans.

Further Reading: Catch-Up Contributions

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFBS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS).

Receive News & Ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServisFirst Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.