Geode Capital Management LLC Grows Holdings in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI)

Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Badger Meter, Inc. (NYSE:BMI) by 4.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 416,062 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 16,626 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.43% of Badger Meter worth $27,014,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BMI. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Badger Meter by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 917,954 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $59,603,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Badger Meter by 35.7% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 617,559 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $40,098,000 after purchasing an additional 162,386 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Badger Meter by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 610,326 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $39,629,000 after purchasing an additional 13,374 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 390,143 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $25,332,000 after buying an additional 1,443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP boosted its holdings in shares of Badger Meter by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 281,729 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $18,293,000 after buying an additional 4,262 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BMI stock opened at $56.29 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.83 and its 200 day moving average is $59.70. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.75 and a beta of 0.84. Badger Meter, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.50 and a 12 month high of $70.83.

Badger Meter (NYSE:BMI) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.42. Badger Meter had a return on equity of 14.74% and a net margin of 11.11%. The firm had revenue of $107.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $108.39 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Badger Meter, Inc. will post 1.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Gregory M. Gomez sold 5,707 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.09, for a total transaction of $354,347.63. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 19,986 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,240,930.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard A. Meeusen sold 20,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.08, for a total transaction of $1,286,832.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 94,982 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,991,464.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Maxim Group lowered shares of Badger Meter from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $64.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Boenning Scattergood reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Badger Meter in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity cut Badger Meter from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.80.

Badger Meter, Inc provides flow measurement, control, and communication solutions worldwide. It offers mechanical and electronic water meters, and related technologies and services to municipal water utilities; and meters and valves to measure and control materials flowing through a pipe or pipeline, including water, air, steam, oil, and other liquids and gases, as well as for use in water/wastewater, heating, ventilating and air conditioning, oil and gas, chemical and petrochemical, test and measurement, automotive aftermarket, and the concrete construction process industries.

