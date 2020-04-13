Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.35 Million Stock Position in Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN)

Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:CFFN) by 4.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,918,809 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after buying an additional 74,392 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.36% of Capitol Federal Financial worth $26,345,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 86.0% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 8,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $116,000 after acquiring an additional 3,905 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter worth approximately $140,000. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. acquired a new stake in Capitol Federal Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $170,000. Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Capitol Federal Financial in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Capitol Federal Financial by 20.7% in the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,675 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 2,515 shares during the period. 74.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on CFFN shares. TheStreet lowered Capitol Federal Financial from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub upgraded Capitol Federal Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, Sidoti assumed coverage on shares of Capitol Federal Financial in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target for the company.

Shares of NASDAQ:CFFN opened at $12.24 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.27 and a beta of 0.54. Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. has a 1 year low of $10.01 and a 1 year high of $14.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.39.

Capitol Federal Financial (NASDAQ:CFFN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The savings and loans company reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.16. Capitol Federal Financial had a return on equity of 6.93% and a net margin of 26.41%. The company had revenue of $54.20 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Capitol Federal Financial, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current year.

Capitol Federal Financial Company Profile

Capitol Federal Financial, Inc operates as the holding company for Capitol Federal Savings Bank that provides various retail banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts a range of deposit products, including savings accounts, money market accounts, interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, and certificates of deposits.

