Geode Capital Management LLC Has $26.56 Million Stock Holdings in Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Westlake Chemical Co. (NYSE:WLK) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 378,963 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,397 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.30% of Westlake Chemical worth $26,561,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in Westlake Chemical by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 13,196 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $926,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares in the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 6,521 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $457,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 8,602 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $603,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank lifted its holdings in shares of Westlake Chemical by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 6,737 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $472,000 after purchasing an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Westlake Chemical by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,772 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 648 shares during the period. 29.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of Westlake Chemical from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank reduced their target price on shares of Westlake Chemical from $80.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut Westlake Chemical from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $85.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Westlake Chemical from $50.00 to $28.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on Westlake Chemical from $70.00 to $42.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $56.56.

In other Westlake Chemical news, major shareholder Ttwfgp Llc bought 160,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $32.94 per share, for a total transaction of $5,270,400.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Albert Chao sold 51,592 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.42, for a total value of $3,220,372.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 421,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,306,784.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders bought a total of 780,000 shares of company stock worth $26,813,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 72.60% of the company’s stock.

NYSE WLK opened at $45.61 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.03, a PEG ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Westlake Chemical Co. has a twelve month low of $28.99 and a twelve month high of $78.08. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $61.19.

Westlake Chemical (NYSE:WLK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by ($0.50). Westlake Chemical had a net margin of 5.19% and a return on equity of 7.08%. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.93 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.95 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Westlake Chemical Co. will post 2.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Westlake Chemical Company Profile

Westlake Chemical Corporation manufactures and markets basic chemicals, vinyls, polymers, and building products worldwide. It operates through two segments, Olefins and Vinyls. The Olefins segment offers polyethylene, styrene monomers, and various ethylene co-products, as well as sells propylene, crude butadiene, pyrolysis gasoline, and hydrogen products.

