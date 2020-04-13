Geode Capital Management LLC Has $27.07 Million Position in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 842,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 24,824 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.75% of Office Properties Income Trust worth $27,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of OPI. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 16,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $540,000 after acquiring an additional 452 shares during the last quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after purchasing an additional 462 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Office Properties Income Trust by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 10,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Office Properties Income Trust by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 94,050 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,023,000 after purchasing an additional 657 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its holdings in shares of Office Properties Income Trust by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 8,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the period. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on OPI. ValuEngine raised Office Properties Income Trust from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 13th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Office Properties Income Trust from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Office Properties Income Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday. Mizuho initiated coverage on Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $34.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 price target on shares of Office Properties Income Trust in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Office Properties Income Trust presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

Office Properties Income Trust stock opened at $28.37 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $27.33 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.79 and a quick ratio of 1.79. The company has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 45.03 and a beta of 1.46. Office Properties Income Trust has a one year low of $16.50 and a one year high of $35.95.

Office Properties Income Trust (NASDAQ:OPI) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The company reported $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.34 by $0.01. Office Properties Income Trust had a return on equity of 1.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The firm had revenue of $160.18 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $160.40 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.56 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 54.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Office Properties Income Trust will post 5.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 21st. Investors of record on Monday, April 13th will be given a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Office Properties Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 36.61%.

About Office Properties Income Trust

Office Properties Income Trust is a real estate investment trust, or REIT, which owns buildings primarily leased to single tenants and those with high credit quality characteristics like government entities. In December 2018, our predecessor company Government Properties Income Trust, or GOV, merged with Select Income REIT, or SIR, and the combined company was renamed Office Properties Income Trust, or OPI.

