Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.52 Million Stock Holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR) by 13.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,194,177 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 252,205 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 0.92% of Amkor Technology worth $28,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Amkor Technology in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $87,000. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $94,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in Amkor Technology by 62.9% in the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,301 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $121,000 after purchasing an additional 3,591 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in Amkor Technology during the 4th quarter worth $135,000. 39.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Sidoti initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank lowered their price objective on Amkor Technology from $14.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. ValuEngine raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Amkor Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $11.50.

Shares of Amkor Technology stock opened at $9.18 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $11.19. The stock has a market cap of $2.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.38 and a beta of 1.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $5.40 and a 12 month high of $15.24.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 7.21% and a net margin of 2.98%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.12 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Amkor Technology

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States and internationally. The company offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bumps, wafer probes, wafer back-grinds, package design, packaging, and test and drop shipment services.

