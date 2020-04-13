Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.61 Million Stock Holdings in Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Banner Co. (NASDAQ:BANR) by 11.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 505,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 50,884 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.48% of Banner worth $28,606,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC grew its position in Banner by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 12,981 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $735,000 after acquiring an additional 1,241 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in Banner by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 61,130 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,459,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc grew its holdings in shares of Banner by 15.0% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 90,412 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,116,000 after purchasing an additional 11,771 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Banner in the fourth quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Banner by 8.7% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. 83.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ BANR opened at $36.93 on Monday. Banner Co. has a 1 year low of $27.12 and a 1 year high of $60.21. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.50 and its 200-day moving average is $50.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.11.

Banner (NASDAQ:BANR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.03. Banner had a net margin of 24.07% and a return on equity of 9.91%. The business had revenue of $139.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.18 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Banner Co. will post 3.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 8th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.44%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 7th. Banner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.44%.

BANR has been the subject of several research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Banner from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised shares of Banner from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Banner from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. BidaskClub lowered Banner from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Finally, TheStreet cut Banner from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $61.50.

Banner Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Banner Bank and Islanders Bank that provides commercial banking and financial products and services to individuals, businesses, and public sector entities primarily in the United States. It offers deposit products, including interest-bearing and non-interest-bearing checking accounts, money market deposit accounts, regular savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as treasury management services and retirement savings plans.

