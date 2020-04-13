Geode Capital Management LLC Has $28.78 Million Position in Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO)

Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) by 3.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 437,791 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,026 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned 1.28% of Argo Group worth $28,784,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Argo Group by 6,534.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 753,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,515,000 after purchasing an additional 741,728 shares during the last quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 26.6% in the 4th quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 1,872,583 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,122,000 after acquiring an additional 392,960 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Argo Group by 2,645.2% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 337,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,209,000 after acquiring an additional 325,467 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Argo Group by 21.7% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,308,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,058,000 after acquiring an additional 233,818 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Argo Group during the 4th quarter worth $14,777,000.

ARGO has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. BidaskClub raised Argo Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $74.00 target price on shares of Argo Group in a research report on Tuesday, December 24th. TheStreet cut shares of Argo Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Argo Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Argo Group has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $75.53.

In other Argo Group news, Director Samuel G. Liss bought 1,515 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $32.30 per share, with a total value of $48,934.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 7,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $229,556.10. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Bradley bought 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $35.09 per share, with a total value of $175,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 4,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $151,974.79. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Shares of ARGO stock opened at $39.15 on Monday. Argo Group has a 1-year low of $27.41 and a 1-year high of $78.57. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $43.78 and a 200-day moving average of $60.65.

Argo Group (NASDAQ:ARGO) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 24th. The company reported ($2.15) EPS for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($2.15). The company had revenue of $462.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $478.97 million.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.17%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th.

Argo Group Company Profile

Argo Group International Holdings Ltd. engages in underwriting property and casualty insurance and reinsurance. The company operates through following segments: Property, Liability, Professional and Specialty. The Property segment includes both property insurance and reinsurance products. The Liability segment includes a broad range of primary and excess casualty products.

