Geode Capital Management LLC Increases Stock Position in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO)

Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in PROS Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRO) by 8.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 476,512 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 38,463 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned about 1.13% of PROS worth $28,552,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Fred Alger Management LLC grew its holdings in PROS by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 1,687,946 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $101,142,000 after purchasing an additional 261,101 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its stake in shares of PROS by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 1,023,371 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $61,320,000 after acquiring an additional 20,817 shares during the last quarter. Tremblant Capital Group grew its position in PROS by 267.4% during the 4th quarter. Tremblant Capital Group now owns 914,041 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $54,769,000 after purchasing an additional 665,261 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of PROS by 3.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 718,221 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $42,806,000 after buying an additional 24,671 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of PROS by 79.6% in the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 476,091 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,527,000 after purchasing an additional 210,950 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.80% of the company’s stock.

Get PROS alerts:

PROS stock opened at $31.73 on Monday. PROS Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.73 and a 52-week high of $75.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.45 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.97, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $35.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.18.

PROS (NYSE:PRO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The software maker reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $66.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.22 million. PROS had a negative return on equity of 34.78% and a negative net margin of 27.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.06) earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that PROS Holdings, Inc. will post -0.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Greg Petersen sold 1,743 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.08, for a total transaction of $118,663.44. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 108,099 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,359,379.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Stefan B. Schulz sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.69, for a total transaction of $121,380.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 208,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,630,317.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 10.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PRO has been the subject of a number of research reports. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on PROS from $80.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of PROS in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of PROS from $52.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded PROS from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of PROS in a research report on Sunday, February 9th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.17.

About PROS

PROS Holdings, Inc offers artificial intelligence (AI) solutions that power commerce in the digital economy worldwide. The company's solutions enable buying experiences for business-to-business (B2B) and business-to-consumer companies. It delivers its cloud-based solutions through the Internet as a Service on a subscription basis.

Read More: What are the disadvantages of after-hours trading?

Receive News & Ratings for PROS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.