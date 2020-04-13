Geode Capital Management LLC Lowers Stake in Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI)

Geode Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Northwest Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWBI) by 0.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,595,549 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after selling 13,959 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.50% of Northwest Bancshares worth $26,533,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 34,926 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $581,000 after acquiring an additional 888 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Northwest Bancshares by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 160,447 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,668,000 after purchasing an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its stake in Northwest Bancshares by 137.1% in the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 33,927 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 19,619 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Northwest Bancshares by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 114,596 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 6,339 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Northwest Bancshares by 196.0% during the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 794,999 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $13,221,000 after buying an additional 526,410 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NWBI. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Northwest Bancshares in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Northwest Bancshares from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Northwest Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.00.

Shares of NWBI stock opened at $12.13 on Monday. Northwest Bancshares, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.92 and a fifty-two week high of $17.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.66 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a current ratio of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.53.

Northwest Bancshares (NASDAQ:NWBI) last released its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The savings and loans company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.27 by ($0.03). Northwest Bancshares had a return on equity of 8.35% and a net margin of 21.37%. The company had revenue of $117.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $115.89 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Northwest Bancshares, Inc. will post 0.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Julia W. Mctavish sold 9,000 shares of Northwest Bancshares stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.41, for a total transaction of $147,690.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 81,223 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,332,869.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Timothy M. Hunter bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.82 per share, for a total transaction of $158,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 44,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $703,990. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Bancshares

Northwest Bancshares, Inc is a holding company. It offers personal & business banking products including employee benefits, investment management services, insurance and trust. It engages in collecting deposits and making loans secured by various types of collateral, including real estate and other assets.

